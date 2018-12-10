NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Egypt clamps down on sale of yellow vests in bid to foil protests

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 06:11 PM

Egyptian authorities have restricted the sale of yellow reflective vests, fearing opponents might attempt to copy French protesters during next month’s anniversary of the 2011 popular uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

They say industrial safety equipment distributors have been instructed not to sell yellow vests to walk-in buyers, only to verified companies and only after securing police permission.

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests in Marseille (Claude Paris/AP)

Security officials said restrictions would remain in force until the end of January.

Requests to the Interior Ministry for comment went unanswered.

The past two years, Egyptian authorities clamped down heavily to prevent any marches to commemorate the January 25 anniversary of the start of the 2011 uprising.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

EgyptFranceYellow vests

