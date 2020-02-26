Egypt bids farewell to former president Hosni Mubarak with full-honours funeral

A full-honours military funeral is being held in Egypt for the country’s former autocratic president Hosni Mubarak, who was for decades the face of stability in the Middle East but who was ousted from power in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

Supporters of the former leader, wearing black and carrying posters of him, gathered at a mosque complex in eastern New Cairo where Mr Mubarak’s body was brought for the funeral service.

The Republican Guard carried his casket, which was wrapped in the Egyptian flag.

The 91-year-old died on Tuesday at a Cairo military hospital from heart and kidney complications, according to medical documents. He was admitted to hospital on January 21 with intestinal obstruction and underwent surgery, after which he was treated in intensive care. Hosni Mubarak, pictured in 2016, was ousted from power during the Arab Spring uprising in 2011 (Amr Nabil/AP)

To the outside world, Mr Mubarak the strongman symbolised so much of Egypt’s modern history but his rule of nearly 30 years ended after hundreds of thousands of young Egyptians rallied for 18 days of unprecedented street protests in Cairo’s Tahrir Square and elsewhere in 2011, forcing him to step down.

Perhaps ironically, Mr Mubarak’s funeral service is being held at the Tantawi Mosque in eastern Cairo, named after now retired Field Marshal Hussein Tantawi, who headed the military council that ran Egypt after Mr Mubarak was ousted until the election of Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2012.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attended the service, which was to be followed later in the day by burial at the cemetery in Heliopolis, an upscale Cairo district that was Mr Mubarak’s home for most of his rule and where he lived until his death.

On Tuesday, Mr el-Sissi extended condolences to the former president’s family, including his widow Suzanne and two sons.