Egypt announces discovery of ancient coffins at site in Luxor

By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 03:55 PM

Archaeologists have uncovered at least 20 ancient wooden coffins in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor.

A brief statement from the antiquities ministry said the coffins were found in the Asasif Necropolis.

The necropolis, located in the ancient town of West Thebes, includes tombs dating back to the Middle, New Kingdom and the Late Periods (1994BC to 332BC).

Egyptian Minister of Antiquities Khaled el-Anany, foreground left, looking at recently discovered ancient coloured coffins (Egyptian ministry of antiquities/AP)
Photos from the ministry show coloured coffins with inscriptions and paintings.

The ministry described it as one of the “biggest and most important” discoveries in recent years.

The ministry says it will release further details at a news conference on Saturday.

Egypt has sought publicity for its archaeological discoveries in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

