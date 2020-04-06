Ed Miliband returns to UK Labour frontbench in Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet

Ed Miliband will return to the Labour frontbench under Keir Starmer as the new leader revealed an overhauled shadow cabinet that includes his former leadership rivals.

Mr Miliband, who was succeeded by Jeremy Corbyn after leading the party to electoral defeat, was named as the new shadow business secretary on Monday.

My statement on being announced as the Shadow Business and Energy Secretary: pic.twitter.com/gxP5Jc1ZEC — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) April 6, 2020

His predecessor in the role, Rebecca Long-Bailey, has been moved to education and joins fellow leadership rival Lisa Nandy in Starmer's top team.

David Lammy, a leading voice against the Windrush scandal who practised as a barrister, was named as shadow justice secretary.