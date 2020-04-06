News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ed Miliband returns to UK Labour frontbench in Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet

Ed Miliband returns to UK Labour frontbench in Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet
By Press Association
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 03:03 PM

Ed Miliband will return to the Labour frontbench under Keir Starmer as the new leader revealed an overhauled shadow cabinet that includes his former leadership rivals.

Mr Miliband, who was succeeded by Jeremy Corbyn after leading the party to electoral defeat, was named as the new shadow business secretary on Monday.

His predecessor in the role, Rebecca Long-Bailey, has been moved to education and joins fellow leadership rival Lisa Nandy in Starmer's top team.

David Lammy, a leading voice against the Windrush scandal who practised as a barrister, was named as shadow justice secretary.

READ MORE

UK government hits out at Russian ‘disinformation’ after Johnson ventilator report

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: A Boris blunderIrish Examiner View: A Boris blunder

Letters to the editor: Who would want power in a world so fraught?Letters to the editor: Who would want power in a world so fraught?

Andrés Velasco: To protect democracy we must first begin to reform itAndrés Velasco: To protect democracy we must first begin to reform it

Victoria White: A universal basic income would work wonders for Irish societyVictoria White: A universal basic income would work wonders for Irish society

Ed MilibandKeir StarmerLabourTOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

US braced for ‘9/11 moment’ as parts of Europe see glimmers of hopeUS braced for ‘9/11 moment’ as parts of Europe see glimmers of hope

80 migrants attempted to cross the Chanel into UK this weekend 80 migrants attempted to cross the Chanel into UK this weekend

23m people in the UK watched the Queen’s coronavirus address23m people in the UK watched the Queen’s coronavirus address

Japan’s PM to declare state of emergencyJapan’s PM to declare state of emergency


Lifestyle

Holidays are on hold, but we can still see the world from our homes. Tom Breathnach presents his guide to armchair tourismA virtual tour of the world: Visit iconic landmarks from the comfort of your armchair

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »