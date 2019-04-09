NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Ecuador warns Julian Assange he cannot stay in London embassy indefinitely

Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 10:06 PM

Ecuador has reminded WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange once again that he cannot stay indefinitely in the nation’s London embassy.

The country’s foreign minister Jose Valencia told Teleamazonas that a permanent stay would not be good for Mr Assange’s “state of mind, his health”.

He said that if Mr Assange were to appear before the British justice system he would be guaranteed a fair trial and right to a defence.

Julian Assange (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

London’s Metropolitan Police force said last week that officers would be obliged to execute an active warrant for Mr Assange’s arrest if he were to leave.

Mr Assange also fears the possibility of extradition to the US for publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

Mr Assange has lived in Ecuador’s embassy for over six years and relations with his host country have grown increasingly tense.

- Press Association

