News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Ebola outbreak spreads to new province in DR Congo

Ebola outbreak spreads to new province in DR Congo
By Press Association
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 01:07 PM

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s year-long Ebola outbreak has spread to a new province with a woman dying and her baby falling ill in South Kivu, the government’s health ministry said.

Two new patients have tested positive in the Mwenga area of South Kivu, adding to North Kivu and Ituri provinces where there are confirmed cases of the disease.

The Ebola outbreak in the east of the DRC has killed 1,808 people out of 2,765 confirmed cases, according to the new report.

Esperance Nabintu and her one-year-old son were among the lucky ones to be successfully treated after suffering from Ebola (Justin Katumwa/AP)
Esperance Nabintu and her one-year-old son were among the lucky ones to be successfully treated after suffering from Ebola (Justin Katumwa/AP)

The outbreak, which started on August 1 last year, is the second largest in history.

The spread of confirmed cases to a third province shows that health workers have struggled to contain the outbreak, despite the use of a vaccine.

Many people in eastern DRC do not trust doctors and other medics.

The new cases are a 24-year-old woman and her seven-month-old baby, said Dr Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the director of DR Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research.

The mother and her child had visited Beni, in North Kivu province, which is the centre of the outbreak.

They returned to South Kivu province where they fell sick with Ebola. The mother died on Thursday and her baby is being treated by a response team.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Two Ebola patients ‘cured’ by new drugs in Democratic Republic of CongoTwo Ebola patients ‘cured’ by new drugs in Democratic Republic of Congo

Baby daughter of Ebola victim gets disease as Rwanda closes border with DR CongoBaby daughter of Ebola victim gets disease as Rwanda closes border with DR Congo

Rwanda closes border with Congo amid Ebola outbreakRwanda closes border with Congo amid Ebola outbreak

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo declared a global health emergencyEbola outbreak in DR Congo declared a global health emergency

DR CongoTOPIC: Ebola

More in this Section

Gunman in custody after six police injured in Philadelphia shootingGunman in custody after six police injured in Philadelphia shooting

Quarry search nears completion in mother and son murder probeQuarry search nears completion in mother and son murder probe

23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds23 injured in emergency landing after Russian airliner hits flock of birds

Hong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bailHong Kong Umbrella Movement leader released on bail


Lifestyle

Katie Wright asks skin experts for their advice on how to counteract the effects of blue light from digital devices.Staring at your phone could be ageing your skin – here’s what you can do about it

On this day 50 years ago, Examiner readers awoke to the news that the recent outburst of violence in Northern Ireland, what would eventually become known as “The Troubles”, had claimed its sixth victim.August 16, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

  • 15
  • 18
  • 25
  • 29
  • 39
  • 40
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »