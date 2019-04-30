EasyJet plane searched by police at Glasgow Airport after security alert

Police are searching a plane at Glasgow Airport after a security incident involving a flight from London.

All flights to and from the terminal were temporarily suspended after the alarm was raised by the crew about an issue at 10.25am.

It involved an easyJet flight from Gatwick Airport.

Hi Robin, operations have been temporarily suspended due to an incident declared on an inbound flight. Emergency services are currently in attendance. FP— Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) April 30, 2019

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “All the passengers and crew members have disembarked from a plane which is currently being searched by police following a security alert reported by the crew of a flight at Glasgow Airport.

“Officers and the other emergency services are in attendance.”

Flights have since returned to being operational but police remain at the scene.

Hi Heather, operations were temporarily suspended a short time ago but flights are now getting back to normal. FP— Glasgow Airport (@GLA_Airport) April 30, 2019

There have been no reports of any injuries.- Press Association