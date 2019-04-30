NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

EasyJet plane searched by police at Glasgow Airport after security alert

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 11:22 AM

Police are searching a plane at Glasgow Airport after a security incident involving a flight from London.

All flights to and from the terminal were temporarily suspended after the alarm was raised by the crew about an issue at 10.25am.

It involved an easyJet flight from Gatwick Airport.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “All the passengers and crew members have disembarked from a plane which is currently being searched by police following a security alert reported by the crew of a flight at Glasgow Airport.

“Officers and the other emergency services are in attendance.”

Flights have since returned to being operational but police remain at the scene.

There have been no reports of any injuries.- Press Association

More in this Section

Venezuela’s Juan Guaido calls for military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro

Tight security for first public Mass in Sri Lanka since Easter Sunday attacks

Drought forcing ships passing through Panama Canal to carry less cargo

IS leader pledges ‘long battle ahead’ in first appearance since 2014


Lifestyle

7 celebs who became beauty icons later in life, as research shows older women are ‘most confident’

This €399 massage gadget is the post-exercise pain reliever that you never knew you needed

Women’s Prize for Fiction shortlist 2019: What you need to know about the 6 books

Hanging basket masterclass: Here’s how to make the best flower display in easy 8 steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »