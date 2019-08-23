News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

EasyJet pilot stood down ‘after telling friends he was suicidal’

EasyJet pilot stood down ‘after telling friends he was suicidal’
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 09:24 AM

An easyJet pilot has been grounded after reportedly telling friends he was suicidal.

He was stood down by the airline after it was alerted to messages he sent to a WhatsApp group stating he was “probably going to kill myself”, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reported he has since told bosses he is not suicidal.

The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is the airline's highest priority

Concerns about the mental health of flight crew have been raised since a Germanwings airliner was deliberately flown into a mountain by co-pilot Andreas Lubitz in March 2015, killing all 150 people on board.

An easyJet spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that the pilot was stood down from flying several days ago, in line with our procedures, while we investigate. We have offered support in the meantime.

“The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew is the airline’s highest priority.”

She added: “We offer support through an employee assistance programme, pilot peer support programme and we have a full occupational health provision across our UK and European network.

“We always take steps to ensure that easyJet’s pilots are fully fit to operate.

“All pilots are licensed under aviation regulators and as part of this are subject to extensive regular medical assessments which include mental health assessments.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hero pilot says landing in Russian cornfield ‘was only hope’ after birds hit plane enginesHero pilot says landing in Russian cornfield ‘was only hope’ after birds hit plane engines

Plane carrying singer Pink’s crew ‘crash-lands in Denmark’Plane carrying singer Pink’s crew ‘crash-lands in Denmark’

Watch: British Airways pilots wear goggles and masks to land smoke-filled planeWatch: British Airways pilots wear goggles and masks to land smoke-filled plane

Dubai airport briefly halts flights over 'drone sighting' Dubai airport briefly halts flights over 'drone sighting'

EasyJetTOPIC: Flight scare

More in this Section

Early life on Earth ‘limited by a single enzyme’Early life on Earth ‘limited by a single enzyme’

Woman, 93, dies from ‘broken heart syndrome’ following burglary in UKWoman, 93, dies from ‘broken heart syndrome’ following burglary in UK

UK Government ‘will struggle with no-deal Brexit immigration restrictions’UK Government ‘will struggle with no-deal Brexit immigration restrictions’

UK opposition leaders agree to meet Jeremy Corbyn to try to block no-deal BrexitUK opposition leaders agree to meet Jeremy Corbyn to try to block no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »