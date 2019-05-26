NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Earthquake strikes Amazon jungle in Peru

Sunday, May 26, 2019 - 04:35 PM

A powerful earthquake has struck a remote part of the Amazon jungle in Peru, causing buildings to collapse and knocking out power to some areas.

The magnitude 8 quake was felt as far away as neighbouring Colombia and Ecuador.

It was centred in a vast nature reserve 57 miles east of the small town of Yurimaguas.

Helping limit damage was the earthquake’s depth, at 70 miles below the surface, according to the US Geological Survey. Earthquakes that are close to the surface generally cause more destruction.

Debris on the ground after the earthquake in Yurimaguas, Peru (Firefighters of Peru via AP)

President Martin Vizcarra called for calm before travelling to the zone with members of his cabinet to survey the damage. He said first reports indicate a bridge had collapsed and several homes and roads had been affected.

“It’s a quake that was felt throughout the entire Amazon,” said Mr Vizcarra, who was scheduled to host a regional summit on Sunday in the capital with the presidents of Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador.

A preliminary survey by authorities found that six people were injured and 27 homes were damaged across seven provinces. Three schools, three hospitals and two churches were also affected.

In Yurimaguas, a number of old houses collapsed, and the electricity was cut, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre.

The quake also woke up people in Lima, who ran out of their homes in fear.

“It was a really long quake,” said Maria Brito, who lives on the fifth floor of an apartment building in the capital. “It could’ve been worse, and luckily it’s over.”

Peru lies on the Pacific’s so-called Ring of Fire. On August 15 2007, a similarly sized quake struck near Lima, killing more than 500 people.

- Press Association

More on this topic

More than 14,000 data breach reports received by UK watchdog

Hamilton holds on to secure poignant Monaco Grand Prix victory

Roger Federer cruises past Lorenzo Sonego on his return to Roland Garros

Brian McFadden says Donald Trump is ‘exactly what Britain needs’

KEYWORDS

AmazonEarthquakePeru

More in this Section

Family pay tribute to ‘aspirational’ British climber who died on Everest

India poll winner Narendra Modi wins backing from allies for new term as PM

59,000 sign petition backing doctor who asked Muslim patient to remove veil

Donald Trump arrives in Tokyo for state visit, golf and sumo


Lifestyle

So is this the garden of the future? Eve Kelliher visits Les Jardins d'Etretat in France

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »