News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Earthquake kills eight in Turkey

Earthquake kills eight in Turkey
Sunday, February 23, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Eight people have died in Turkey in a magnitude-5.7 earthquake that struck western Iran early on Sunday morning.

The quake centred on the Iranian city of Khoy and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van, Turkish interior minister Suleiman Soylu said.

Mr Soylu told a news conference in Ankara that three children and four adults were killed in Turkey’s Baskule district. He later said another person had died.

Some of the wounded remain trapped under the debris of fallen buildings, he added.

Health minister Fahrettin Koca said at least 21 people had been injured, including eight who are in a critical condition.

Emergency teams have been sent to the remote mountainous region.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency said the earthquake affected 43 villages in the mountainous Qotour area. It reported some residents were injured but did not say any were in critical condition.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake had a depth of three kilometres.

The region has a history of powerful earthquakes. Last month a quake centred on the eastern Turkish city of Elazig killed more than 40 people.

Turkish broadcaster NTV showed images of locals and soldiers digging through the rubble of collapsed buildings as families fearing further tremors sat in snowy streets. The EMSC reported several further quakes that measured up to magnitude 3.9.

The effects of the quake hit four villages in Van. Six of the deaths occurred in Ozpinar village, where Mr Soylu said search and rescue teams had arrived.

EarthquakeIranTurkeyTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Iran’s hard-liners take early lead in electionIran’s hard-liners take early lead in election

Virus spreads in South Korea as thousands screenedVirus spreads in South Korea as thousands screened

Lorry driver jailed after doing U-turn on UK motorwayLorry driver jailed after doing U-turn on UK motorway

Coalition formed in South Sudan following agreement to end civil warCoalition formed in South Sudan following agreement to end civil war


Lifestyle

Keep chomping on those carrots so your eyes will be in perfect working order for that prolonged annual gaze through the keyhole as Home of the Year returns for a sixth series next week.Home of the Year offers a good excuse for a bit of good-natured interiors voyeurism

They differ from the more prevalent oranges we eat because their flesh, and often the skin, is crimson or deep red in colour.Michelle Darmody: The best time of year to buy blood oranges

The annual Members Exhibition now underway at the Lavit Gallery in Cork features 92 works from 72 artists.The exhibition runs until March 7.Under the hammer: Your guide to upcoming auctions

There’s an oriental theme at the James Adam ‘At Home’ auction in Dublin, says Des O’SullivanAuctions: Sale full of eastern promise

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »