NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Earth artwork lets visitors enjoy astronauts’ view from space

Tuesday, January 01, 2019 - 12:56 PM

An art installation is offering visitors a chance to see Earth as an astronaut would view it from space.

Gaia, a seven-metre scale model of Earth, has been unveiled as part of an illuminated outdoor tour at The Helix in Falkirk.

The model created by installation artist Luke Jerram is on show at the annual Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes event, and features Nasa imagery of the Earth’s surface.

Each centimetre of the installation represents 18km of the Earth’s surface.

The tour also features animated projections depicting the signs of the Zodiac.

Steven McConnachie views a projection of Libra on to trees (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Gaia was previously exhibited at the Bluedot Festival in Cheshire and at London’s Natural History Museum.

Mr Jerram said: “We have been able to gaze at the moon for as long as we have lived on this planet, but have only known what the Earth looks like from space in the last half-a-century.

“Viewing Gaia gives people a realistic idea of what it is like to see the Earth from space or, if they stand at the correct distance away, from the moon.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

AstrologyAstronomyFalkirkLuke Jerram

Related Articles

Nasa spacecraft hurtles towards tiny, icy world a billion miles beyond Pluto

2018’s notable moments in space exploration

Russian law enforcement investigates space station hole

US Air Force’s most powerful GPS satellite launched

More in this Section

Baby boy rescued alive 35 hours after building collapse in Russia

Counter-terror detectives scour home of Manchester stabbings suspect

UK can ‘turn a corner’ if MPs back Brexit deal, says Theresa May

Pedestrians injured as van ‘deliberately’ driven into New Year crowd in Tokyo


Lifestyle

Everlasting ‘Flowers’ turn Cork Opera House into a hot house

Ask an expert: Should I leave my wife for an old flame?

Carpet cleaning: Should you hire a professional or do it yourself?

5 things to start eating this January

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »