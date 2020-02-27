News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Early worm lost lower limbs for tube-dwelling lifestyle, research suggests

Early worm lost lower limbs for tube-dwelling lifestyle, research suggests
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 04:00 PM

The oldest example of an animal evolving to lose body parts it no longer needed has been discovered by scientists.

Mystery has long surrounded the evolution of Facivermis, a worm-like creature that lived approximately 518 million years ago in the Cambrian period.

Its long body and five pairs of spiny arms near the head suggested it might be a missing link between some worms and a group of fossil animals called lobopodians, which had paired limbs all along their bodies.

Facivermis, a worm-like creature, lived approximately 518 million years ago (Franz Anthony/PA)
Facivermis, a worm-like creature, lived approximately 518 million years ago (Franz Anthony/PA)

However, a new study published in the journal Current Biology reveals Facivermis – less than 10cm in length – was itself a lobopodian.

Researchers at the University of Exeter, Yunnan University and the Natural History Museum found that the creature lived a tube-dwelling lifestyle anchored on the sea floor, and so evolved to lose its lower limbs.

Lead author Richard Howard said: “A key piece of evidence was a fossil in which the lower portion of a Facivermis was surrounded by a tube.

“We don’t know the nature of the tube itself, but it shows the lower portion of the worm was anchored inside by a swollen rear end.

“Living like this, its lower limbs would not have been useful, and over time the species ceased to have them.

Studies like this help us understand the shape of the tree of life and figure out where the adaptations and body parts we now see have come from

“Most of its relatives had three to nine sets of lower legs for walking, but our findings suggest Facivermis remained in place and used its upper limbs to filter food from the water.“This is the earliest known example of ‘secondary loss’ – seen today in cases such as the loss of legs in snakes.”

Scientists believe the Cambrian period was the dawn of animal life, and the researchers were fascinated to find a species evolving to be “more primitive” even at this early stage of evolution.

Senior author Dr Xiaoya Ma said: “We’ve known about this species for about 30 years, but it’s only now that we’ve got a confident grasp of where it fits in the evolutionary tree.

“Studies like this help us understand the shape of the tree of life and figure out where the adaptations and body parts we now see have come from.”

Using fossils from Chengjiang Biota in the Yunnan Province, south-west China, researchers placed Facivermis in the Cambrian lobopodian group.

This gave rise to three modern animal groups – Arthropoda (including insects, shrimps and spiders), Tardigrada (water bears) and Onychophora (velvet worms).

Current BiologyEvolutionNatural History MuseumUniversity of ExeterTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Common gut bacteria may contribute to bowel cancer, scientists sayCommon gut bacteria may contribute to bowel cancer, scientists say

Delhi riots leave dozens dead amid rising tensions over citizenship lawDelhi riots leave dozens dead amid rising tensions over citizenship law

Britain First leader Paul Golding denies terror chargeBritain First leader Paul Golding denies terror charge

Here's your guide to what's at stake in the UK-EU negotiations?Here's your guide to what's at stake in the UK-EU negotiations?


Lifestyle

Beauty experimentation has to start somewhere, and for many of us it’s with the same high street products and trendy looks.From the 70s to the 00s, these were the beauty products that defined your teenage years

Bestselling novelist Jojo Moyes talks about the books she grew up with, what she’s reading now, and the literature gaps she wants to fill.Jojo Moyes: My life in books

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »