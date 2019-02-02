Early spring predicted as groundhog does not see shadow

Spring is coming early in the United States, a groundhog has predicted.

Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania at sunrise and did not see his shadow. Tradition suggests that means spring is coming early.

The forecast may be hard to believe as a large swathe of the US thaws out from a bitter polar vortex. The groundhog forecast an early spring (Gene J Puskar/AP)

The festivities have their origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on February 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by a group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney.

- Press Association