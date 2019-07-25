News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dwayne Johnson visits Hawaiians protesting against telescope

Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 06:59 AM

Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has visited Native Hawaiian protesters who are blocking a road to prevent the construction of a giant telescope on Hawaii’s tallest mountain.

Johnson reached the protest camp on Mauna Kea as dancers performed hula and chants.

He exchanged nose to nose greetings – called honi – with protesters and then went into a tent to meet elders.

Johnson spent part of his childhood in Honolulu.

Dwayne Johnson talks to opponents of the TMT telescope (Jamm Aquino/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)
Johnson’s production company Seven Bucks Productions is making a movie about the life of King Kamehameha the Great, the leader who first unified the Hawaiian Islands in 1810.

Johnson will star in the title role.

Protesters have been blocking a road for the last 10 days to prevent construction of the telescope on Mauna Kea’s summit, which some Native Hawaiians consider to be sacred.

- Press Association

