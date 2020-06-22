News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Dwayne Johnson to host star-studded coronavirus awareness concert

Dwayne Johnson to host star-studded coronavirus awareness concert
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 08:08 AM

Dwayne Johnson, Shakira, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson are among the star names who will appear during a globally broadcast concert calling on world leaders to make coronavirus tests and treatment available and equitable for all.

The advocacy organisation Global Citizen and the European Commission announced on Monday that Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air on June 27.

Other artists performing in isolation include Usher, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Chloe x Halle.

The concert will also feature appearances from Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, Kerry Washington, Salma Hayek and David Beckham.

The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare and other enormous injustices facing our world

It will be broadcast on NBC in the US and other television stations, radio stations, websites and streaming outlets around the world.

“The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare and other enormous injustices facing our world,” Johnson, who will host the event, said in a statement.

Organisers say the show is not a fundraiser but is instead intended to draw awareness to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalised communities.

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin,” organisation founder Hugh Evans said.

“If we are to end Covid-19 for all, we need our world leaders to commit the billions of dollars needed to equitably deliver testing, treatments and vaccines.”

The concert will follow Global Goal: United for Our Future — The Summit, an streaming event featuring panel discussions and interviews by journalists like Katie Couric that is also meant to be “a global pledging moment where world leaders, corporations and philanthropists will announce new commitments” to help equitably distribute tests, treatments and vaccines, as well as rebuild communities, a statement said.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirushealthTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Drug check in German city sparks attacks on policeDrug check in German city sparks attacks on police

Indonesia’s most active volcano spews ash and gas into skyIndonesia’s most active volcano spews ash and gas into sky

England ‘clearly on track’ for plan to ease lockdown on July 4, Hancock saysEngland ‘clearly on track’ for plan to ease lockdown on July 4, Hancock says

Afghan healthcare workers and facilities attacked deliberately, says UNAfghan healthcare workers and facilities attacked deliberately, says UN


Lifestyle

For the past few months Inishturk has been in quarantine with only essential workers such as a nurse and maintenance crew for a mobile phone mast allowed in.Dan MacCarthy: Inisturk and a Covid-19 conundrum

As people respond to the magnetic pull of the sea, expect to see plenty of coastal images in the Irish Examiner’s readers’ photo competition.Donal Hickey: Explore your shore to find real treasure trove

Pufferfish species are present off Irish coasts. As long ago as 2002, an article in Matt Murphy’s informative quarterly, Sherkin Comment, reported that a blunthead pufferfish had been caught off Donegal in 1984, the most northerly record at that time.Damien Enright: Should you forgo fugu?

Home-schooling since March has been a learning curve. And not just for the kids! As the school year officially comes to an end, three mums tell Helen O’Callaghan what they’ve learned from ‘doing’ school at the kitchen table.Homeschooling: Learning on both sides of the kitchen table

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »