Dutchman specialising in vegetable seeds wins World Food Prize

A seed developer from the Netherlands credited with introducing high quality disease-resistant vegetable seeds to more than 60 countries including the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia is the 2019 recipient of the World Food Prize.

Simon Groot, a sixth generation seedsman, began his search to create better vegetable seeds to help farmers in south east Asia in 1981.

Mr Groot’s award was announced today at the US Department of State.

“Like Dr. Norman Borlaug before him, Simon N. Groot has dedicated his life to improving the livelihoods of millions around the world,” said Amb. Quinn. “With his partner in the Philippines, he began developing vegetable varieties with enhanced disease resistance and significantly pic.twitter.com/usDFfMscLR — The World Food Prize (@WorldFoodPrize) June 10, 2019

The foundation that awards the $250,000 World Food Prize is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mr Groot will receive the prize at an October 17 award ceremony at the Iowa Capitol.

The prize was created by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug in 1986 to recognise scientists and others who have improved the quality and availability of food.

- Press Association