News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Dutchman specialising in vegetable seeds wins World Food Prize

Monday, June 10, 2019 - 03:43 PM

A seed developer from the Netherlands credited with introducing high quality disease-resistant vegetable seeds to more than 60 countries including the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia is the 2019 recipient of the World Food Prize.

Simon Groot, a sixth generation seedsman, began his search to create better vegetable seeds to help farmers in south east Asia in 1981.

Mr Groot’s award was announced today at the US Department of State.

The foundation that awards the $250,000 World Food Prize is based in Des Moines, Iowa.

Mr Groot will receive the prize at an October 17 award ceremony at the Iowa Capitol.

The prize was created by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug in 1986 to recognise scientists and others who have improved the quality and availability of food.

READ MORE

Strength-based exercises could be beneficial at early age, study suggests

- Press Association

More on this topic

Desired Dutch duo De Ligt and Van De Beek keeping options open

‘He messed up’ – Rosberg points accusing finger at error-prone Vettel

Everton defender Jonjoe Kenny to spend the season at Schalke

Man, who shouted 'I've got a bomb' at Swedish railway station, in hospital after being shot by police

FoodWorld

More in this Section

Accused IS hostage keepers will have to face me in court – victim’s daughter

Trump continues to dangle tariff threat over Mexico

Contenders for Tory crown set out plans to renegotiate Brexit deal

Labour MP in UK to be rebuked over support for LGBT teaching protests


Lifestyle

Archive of accounts from the first Dail goes on sale

International Men’s Health Week: Know the signs of skin cancer

Online Lives: Aisling Walsh writes on a number of topics not often seen in blogs

Naughty boys: Politicians and their pasts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 08, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 37
    • 40
    • 47
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »