NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Dutch suspect in tram shooting to face terrorism charge

Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 11:06 AM

Dutch prosecutors have said they will charge the main suspect in a deadly tram shooting with offences including multiple murder or manslaughter with a terrorist intent.

The public prosecutor’s office in Utrecht said the suspect, identified by police as Gokmen Tanis, also faces charges of attempted murder or manslaughter and making threats with a terrorist intent.

Prosecutors said that investigations so far into Monday’s shooting in a tram in the central city of Utrecht that left three dead and three seriously injured indicate that the shooter acted alone.

Construction workers who witnessed Monday’s shooting incident put flowers at the site in Utrecht (Peter Dejong/AP)

The statement adds that investigations continue into whether the suspect’s actions “flowed from personal problems combined with a radicalised ideology”.

Tanis, 37, is to appear before an investigating judge on Friday.

Such hearings are held behind closed doors.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Third person arrested over deadly Utrecht tram shooting

Latest: Suspect arrested after three killed in Utrecht tram shooting

KEYWORDS

NetherlandsUtrecht

More in this Section

Four accused of secretly filming hotel guests in South Korea

Shamima Begum family ‘starts appeal against citizenship decision’

May facing Brexit backlash at home as she heads to Brussels to seek more time

Australia moving 2,000 people from powerful cyclone’s path


Lifestyle

Learning Points: Game, set, and match for toxic masculinity?

A Question of Taste: Derek Burke

Double act on a one-woman play

The early career and defection of Rudolf Nureyev who captivated Paris

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »