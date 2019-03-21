Dutch suspect in tram shooting to face terrorism charge

Dutch prosecutors have said they will charge the main suspect in a deadly tram shooting with offences including multiple murder or manslaughter with a terrorist intent.

The public prosecutor’s office in Utrecht said the suspect, identified by police as Gokmen Tanis, also faces charges of attempted murder or manslaughter and making threats with a terrorist intent.

Prosecutors said that investigations so far into Monday’s shooting in a tram in the central city of Utrecht that left three dead and three seriously injured indicate that the shooter acted alone. Construction workers who witnessed Monday’s shooting incident put flowers at the site in Utrecht (Peter Dejong/AP)

The statement adds that investigations continue into whether the suspect’s actions “flowed from personal problems combined with a radicalised ideology”.

Tanis, 37, is to appear before an investigating judge on Friday.

Such hearings are held behind closed doors.

