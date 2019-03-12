Dutch Prime Minister claims 'there is no alternative' to last night's Brexit deal

Dutch Prime Minister has said "there is no alternative" to the deal agreed in last-ditch talks in Strasbourg last night ahead of a crunch vote in the UK Parliament tonight.

British Prime Minister Theresa May insists she has secured “legally binding” changes to the Brexit deal which ensure the Irish backstop cannot be permanent.

Mrs May said she “passionately believed” her Brexit deal addressed concerns raised by MPs who feared the backstop would keep the UK in a customs arrangement with the EU indefinitely.

Theresa May (left) and Mark Rutte in December 2018.

Mark Rutte said he hoped MPs at Westminster would back the deal, adding: "An orderly Brexit is crucial for both the EU and the UK.

"I hope that the House of Commons will support the agreement reached by Theresa May. There is no alternative."

President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani said he hopes "common sense will prevail".

"We have done everything possible to reassure the United Kingdom. We look forward to a positive vote in the Commons," he tweeted.

Mr Tajani met with Mrs May in Strasbourg last night.