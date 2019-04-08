NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dutch football league dedicates official ball to Rembrandt

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 06:24 PM

Football teams in the Dutch league will be playing with fine art next season in tribute to Rembrandt.

The league has launched an official ball inscribed with the artist's face and extracts from his work to mark the 350th anniversary of his death.

The project is in partnership with the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, which is celebrating a Year of Rembrandt.

The league said the ball will be used in all of its games on April 28 as a preview for next season.

The first ball was presented to Willem van Hanegem, a member of the standout 1970s Netherlands national team widely hailed as the Dutch Masters.

