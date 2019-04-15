NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Dutch fertility doctor may have more than 49 children

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 04:51 PM

A Dutch fertility doctor who used his own sperm to father 49 children, without telling their mothers he was the donor, may have even more offspring.

Ties van der Meer of the Dutch Donor Child Foundation said that three more people contacted him over the weekend because they suspect they may also have been conceived using the sperm of Dr Jan Karbaat.

Joey Hoofdman is one of 49 confirmed children of Jan Karbaat (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

DNA tests revealed last week that Karbaat, who died two years ago, was the biological father of 49 children.

Publicity surrounding the case means that the extended family may grow even larger as more people check their DNA against Karbaat’s.

Meanwhile, dozens of people who now know who their biological father is are coming to terms with the news.

One of them, Joey Hoofdman, says “we are all happy with the clarity”.

