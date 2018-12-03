NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Dutch court rejects positivity guru’s bid to be declared 20 years younger

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 12:35 PM

A Dutch court has rejected the request of a self-styled positivity guru to shave 20 years off his age, in a case that drew worldwide attention.

Emile Ratelband last month asked the court in Arnhem to formally change his date of birth to make him 49, instead of his real age of 69.

If Mr Ratelband's request was allowed, those age requirements would become meaningless

He claimed he did not feel 69 and argued his request was consistent with other forms of personal transformation which are gaining acceptance in the Netherlands and around the world, such as the ability to change one’s name or gender.

But in a written ruling on Monday, the court said Dutch law assigns rights and obligations based on age “such as the right to vote and the duty to attend school.

“If Mr Ratelband’s request was allowed, those age requirements would become meaningless.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

AgeNetherlandsDutchCOurt

Related Articles

"I always thought we would grow old together" - Court hears from wife of taxi driver stabbed to death

Court decides vulnerable man's access to social media should be restricted

Cork man loses appeal against sentence for sexual assault of 10-year-old

'Life is not worth anything anymore in this country': Sister-in-law of Anthony O'Mahony hits out at sentence

More in this Section

Donald Trump writes to Pakistan’s Imran Khan in Afghanistan peace move

I will not quickstep into a Brexit debate that clashes with Strictly, says May

May tells MPs to ‘hold their nerve’ over Brexit agreement

Astronauts blast off to ISS less than two months after failed launch


Lifestyle

Sniffle season is upon us – how to stop other people from getting your cold

Knickers the giant cow: why do some animals grow so big?

Neon dreams and meme clothing: These are the 10 biggest fashion trends from 2018

A lesson on Christmas cards - the best season’s greeting of all...

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »