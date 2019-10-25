Dunn spokesman to meet lawyers in US to consider civil claim against suspect

The spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn is set to meet with lawyers in the US to consider bringing a “civil claim for damages” against the suspect in the case.

A statement given to the PA News Agency by Radd Seiger said the family still want 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas to return to the UK to face the British justice system, but now believe legal action is the only way to bring closure.

Mr Seiger said discussions with lawyers will also involve considering proceedings against the US government to “root out misconduct and cover up in Washington”.

On Thursday, the spokesman announced they would be taking legal action against the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office and referring Northamptonshire Police to the UK Independent Office for Police Conduct over their roles in the investigation. Northamptonshire Police’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley (left), the spokesman for harry Dunn’s family, Radd Seiger (centre) and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (right) (PA)

Mrs Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the 19-year-old’s motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

On Sunday, Mr Seiger will fly back to the US to arrange the meetings with lawyers to discuss the alternatives should the suspect not go back to the UK.

In the statement given to PA, he said: “Phase three is under way in the UK and I will shortly visit the United States again to take Phase three over there. The family of Harry Dunn, (left to right) Tim Dunn (Harry’s father), Charlotte Charles (Harry’s mother), Tracey Dunn and Bruce Charles (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“This will involve a further round of TV and media appearances to ensure that Harry’s story is kept at the forefront of the public’s minds.

“The support from around the world has been amazing and overwhelming and the family are so thankful, including with all the GoFundMe donations.

“The family are currently also reviewing all their legal options in the United States as well, including bringing a civil claim for damages against Mrs Sacoolas but also proceedings against the US administration to root out misconduct and cover up in Washington to ensure that it never happens again.

“I will be arranging meetings with lawyers to take those discussions further forward.” Floral tributes on the B4031 outside RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire, where Harry Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was involved in a head-on collision in August (Steve Parsons/PA)

Explaining the decision to take the legal fight to the US, the statement continued: “At the heart of this matter are some important points of principle.

“This is about right and wrong. As millions of people around the world can now plainly see, it cannot be right for any American visitor, whether a diplomat or not, to be allowed to leave the country having committed a serious crime.

“The Americans would not stand for it if such a crime were committed on their land and indeed they did not stand for it in similar cases on their soil.

“Harry’s family and millions of British people supporting the campaign for Justice for Harry will not stand for it either – and we will use all available lawful means, with the support of lawyers and the public here and over there, to expose this brazen and ruthless attack on British sovereignty.

“It is a completely senseless and disgraceful attack on an a close ally undermining the very foundations of the rule of International law and diplomacy.”

Despite announcing the consideration of civil claim for damages against Mrs Sacoolas, Mr Seiger told PA: “She has publicly admitted her culpability, and is now a fugitive on the run.

“Harry’s family are now not only determined that she come back to the UK to face the music, but to ensure that these opaque, murky laws are changed forever- and also to ensure that what has happened to the family never ever happens to another one.”