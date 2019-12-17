News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dunn family hoping for positive meetings with British Foreign Office and police chief

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 07:05 AM

The parents of British teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn are hoping for positive meetings with the UK's Foreign Secretary and the chief constable of Northamptonshire Police today.

Dominic Raab and Chief Constable Nick Adderley have both been criticised by the 19-year-old’s family since his death on August 27.

Harry’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn are hoping both meetings will provide answers to their questions about the way in which their son’s road death was investigated.

The PA news agency understands Harry’s parents have informed Mr Raab of what they would like to discuss – including the reasons why the Foreign Secretary was not able to provide “good news” in their previous meeting.

The family will also ask Mr Raab for every step the Foreign Office has taken to “clear the path to justice”.

PA also understands Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn, alongside the family spokesman Radd Seiger, will look to discuss safety outside the RAF base with Mr Adderley.

Harry’s parents will also ask for an update on any potential charging decision in the case, and what the force has been doing to provide them with closure.

The teenager was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

The US suspect in the case, 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas, claimed diplomatic immunity following the collision and travelled back to her home country.

Harry’s family are due to meet with Mr Adderley on Tuesday morning before travelling to the Foreign Office in London in the afternoon.

