Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie to be christened on Saturday

Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 04:49 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie will be christened at a private ceremony on Saturday, a royal source confirmed.

The service will be held at the private chapel at Windsor Castle and is understood to be a “very small gathering”, they said.

The ceremony is due to take place on Saturday, exactly two months after Archie was born on May 6.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
It is understood that pictures of the ceremony will be released on Sunday through the media and Harry and Meghan’s Instagram account.

Royal christenings are usually private affairs, with invitations extending only to close family and friends, and chosen godparents.

But the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have let photographers capture pictures of them and their children, family members and guests arriving before holding private services.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Prince Louis’s christening at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA).
Both Prince George and Prince Louis were christened at the Chapel Royal in London.

Princess Charlotte’s ceremony was held at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, in Norfolk, where the paddock outside the churchyard was opened to the public.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who married Harry and Meghan, is usually called upon to perform the service.

The decision to hold a private ceremony comes after it emerged £2.4 million of taxpayers’ money had been spent renovating the couple’s residence Frogmore Cottage.

The property, close to Windsor Castle, underwent major work to turn five properties back into a single residence for the couple and their baby son Archie – with all fixtures and fittings paid for privately by the duke and duchess.

It is likely that they installed a luxury kitchen and bathroom, and it has reportedly been designed by Harry and Meghan with dining and entertaining in mind and with extra bedrooms to accommodate guests, such as the duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland.

