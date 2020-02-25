News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Duffy says she was ‘raped, drugged and held captive for days’

By Press Association
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 09:14 PM

Duffy has said that she was “raped, drugged and held captive” for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page.

The singer claimed that while the “recovery took time”, she is “OK and safe now”.

In the post, she added that many of her fans “wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why”.

You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.

She wrote: “The truth is, and please trust me I am OK and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days.

“Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it.

“But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.”

Duffy added: “You wonder why I did not use my voice to explain my pain?

“I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes.”

Duffy last released an album in 2010 (Chris Jackson/PA)
She also asked her followers to support her “to make this a positive experience”.

The revelation comes after she spoke to a journalist about the incident in the summer, Duffy claimed, adding: “He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak.”

She said that “you can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this”.

Duffy, 35, last released an album in 2010 with Endlessly.

She said that she would be posting an interview “in the following weeks”.

