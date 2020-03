Dubai Comic Con laughs at coronavirus

Health officials in Dubai wordlessly watched as an infrared camera filmed all visitors to the Middle East Film & Comic Con – including a few scythe-wielding Grim Reapers.

Welcome to Comic Con in the times of the new coronavirus.

The Middle East Film & Comic Con began Thursday night in a city of skyscrapers and nightclubs suddenly subdued by the outbreak of coronavirus across the region. A cosplayer dressed as a creation from Star Wars at the Middle East Comic Con in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

The wider United Arab Emirates has at least 28 confirmed cases of the virus, a small number compared with the 3,750 cases region wide, but concern is growing.

Nationwide, schools and universities will be shut down for four weeks beginning on Sunday.

The few frequent passengers trickling out of Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel and the home of long-haul carrier Emirates, say it is emptier than they have ever seen it.

Meanwhile, a host of big events including Dubai’s annual boat show and art exhibition have been put on hold.

But not Comic Con.

As actor John Rhys-Davies – the Egyptian character Sallah from the Indiana Jones franchise – exhorted a crowd to become filmmakers themselves, the halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre slowly filled. Two Emiratis watch a dance-off (Jon Gambrell/AP)

For the uninitiated, anyone can go to a Comic Con in street clothes. But many choose to cosplay, or “costume play”, as a favourite character from a film, television show, video game or comic book.

An initial surprise came from an Emirati in the traditional kandora robes, ghuttra headscarf and lifelike mask of Nemesis from the Resident Evil video game series. He played a guitar for happy Instagramers.

Hand sanitiser stations stood at the ready nearby.

For the Nintendo-famed plumbers Mario and Luigi – 24-year-old Bibi Zumot of Jordan and 21-year-old Mohamed Rashed of Egypt – they acknowledged that the coronavirus did come up in their minds as they attended.

And if it had not, “my mum, my friends’ mum, everyone’s mum” had reminded them beforehand, Rashed said.

Luckily, the two plumbers wear large gloves. Rashed substituted two sets of latex gloves, which he snapped to show journalists.

“The gloves still work with the Luigi thing,” said Rashed, who went as a voodoo doll to his first Comic Con. A cosplayer wearing the long, black nose of a plague doctor poses with a woman in a face mask (Jon Gambrell/AP)

Both Rashed and Zumot praised the organisers for having thermal scanners, hand sanitiser and medical staff on hand for the event. However, Zumot offered a bit more of a fatalistic view.

“If corona gets me, it’s going to get me!” he bellowed in his red overalls.

Others took more of a cautious view, wearing off-character surgical masks or in-character protection like bandit masks covering the lower half of their faces.

Most seemed unconcerned by the Grim Reapers moving through the crowd to the beat of pop music.

One cosplayer, who only gestured to a journalist when questioned, wore the long-nose black beak of a plague doctor. It did not stop a woman in a mask from taking a selfie with him. An Emirati dressed as Nemesis from the Resident Evil video game series (Jon Gambrell/AP)

Stands sold pop-culture paintings infused with an Emirati vibe. A Batman next to a Dubai police officer getting out of a sports car. The DeLorean from Back to the Future in front of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, with the caption Back to Dubai.

Other stands tested the germaphobe. A giant mockup of Thor’s hammer, supposedly unliftable except for the worthy, found itself lifted and touched all over by every person wanting a photograph.

Deeper inside, those costumed took part in sessions of a dance contest to win prizes. They watched monitors for the moves, egged on by a master of ceremonies who may have exaggerated his qualifications.

“There’s no corona anywhere in this building! I checked!” he shouted.

As a new contest began, three Emiratis dressed in shark onesies threw themselves on to the stage as the SOS, or Squad of Sharks.

As the first chords of the 1997 hit Backstreet’s Back belted out, 18-year-old squad member Hamad al-Shamsi of Abu Dhabi reached inside his onesie for hand sanitiser.

“Better safe than sorry,” he said.