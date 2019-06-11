News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Drugs charges against Russian reporter dropped

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 - 04:02 PM

Russia’s interior minister has said all charges against an investigative journalist arrested on suspicion of drug dealing have been dropped.

The accusations against Ivan Golunov “have not been proven”, according to government minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

Golunov had denied being involved in drug dealing (AP)

Mr Kolokoltsev said Mr Golunov has been released from house arrest, and he intends to seek the dismissal of three senior police officials and to investigate others involved in the case.

Mr Golunov was detained last Thursday, and placed under house arrest on Saturday.

He denied possessing drugs, and the circumstances of his case aroused suspicion among rights activists the journalist had been framed.

- Press Association

