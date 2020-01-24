News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Drug used for eye condition has no benefit, study claims

Drug used for eye condition has no benefit, study claims
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 07:07 AM

Medical researchers have found that a drug used widely to treat a common eye condition has “no benefit” and say it should no longer be used.

Eplerenone, which is primarily used to treat heart failure, is currently offered widely by ophthalmologists as a treatment for central serous chorioretinopathy (CSCR).

Professor Andrew Lotery, a consultant ophthalmologist at University Hospital Southampton (UHS), has carried out a £1 million trial of the use of the drug for CSCR and the results, published in The Lancet, show there was no benefit compared to a placebo.

Professor Andrew Lotery carried out the trial (UHS/PA)
Professor Andrew Lotery carried out the trial (UHS/PA)

CSCR causes fluid to accumulate under the retina and can lead to vision loss in up to a third of patients.

A UHS spokesman said: “It is the fourth most common retinal disease and affects 10 in 100,000 men and two in 100,000 women mainly in their 30s and 40s.

“Eplerenone, which is one of a group of drugs that decrease the activity of hormones that regulate salt and water in the body, was found to improve vision in a small number of patients in early-stage research.

“However, it is also associated with side effects including raised potassium levels, which can affect heart rhythm, and a decrease in blood pressure.”

Mr Lotery said: “Despite a lack of robust clinical trial evidence, eplerenone and other similar drugs are widely used by ophthalmologists as first-line therapy for the treatment of CSCR.

“However, as these drugs can have side effects such as hyperkalaemia, which causes a rise in potassium and can affect heart rhythm, it was important to the NHS that we determine efficacy and safety.

“After a year of follow-up, this study found no benefit of treating patients with eplerenone compared to those patients that took a placebo tablet.

“This is an important practice-changing finding and should prompt ophthalmologists to stop treating CSCR with eplerenone, instead opting to participate in future trials of other potential interventions.”

The trial was funded by the Medical Research Council and National Institute for Health Research Efficacy and Mechanism Evaluation (EME) Programme, and involved 111 patients at 22 sites across the UK receiving either the medication or an identical placebo tablet for up to 12 months.

healthTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Mummy returns: Voice of mummified Egyptian priest heard 3,000 years onMummy returns: Voice of mummified Egyptian priest heard 3,000 years on

Scientists discover how iridescent jewel beetles ‘hide in plain sight’Scientists discover how iridescent jewel beetles ‘hide in plain sight’

Royal assent for Brexit Bill signifies ‘constitutional crisis’, warns Ian BlackfordRoyal assent for Brexit Bill signifies ‘constitutional crisis’, warns Ian Blackford

Four people tested for coronavirus in ScotlandFour people tested for coronavirus in Scotland


Lifestyle

After years of saying no, Patrick Stewart tells Georgia Humphreys why he finally agreed to reprise his role as Jean-Luc PicardPatrick Stewart on boldly returning for Star Trek Picard

Cork teenager Jessie Griffin is launching a new comic-book series about her own life. She tells Donal O’Keeffe about her work as a comic artist, living with Asperger’s, and her life-changing time with the Cork Life CentrePicture perfect way of sharing Jessie’s story

Sorting out Cork people for agesAsk Audrey: The only way to improve air quality in Douglas is to move it upwind from Passage West

The Lighthouse is being hailed as one of the best — and strangest — films of the year. Its director tells Esther McCarthy about casting Robert Pattinson, and why he used 100-year-old lensesGoing against the grain: Robert Eggers talks about making his latest film The Lighthouse

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »