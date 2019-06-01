NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Drug lord Frank Lucas, who inspired American Gangster film, dies aged 88

Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 07:48 AM

Former Harlem drug kingpin Frank Lucas, whose life became the basis for 2007 movie American Gangster, has died at the age of 88.

His nephew Aldwan Lassiter said Lucas died on Thursday in New Jersey, where he had lived for years.

Lucas became a major heroin dealer before being convicted in 1975 and sentenced to decades in prison.

He turned informant and was released after about five years.

His story inspired the Ridley Scott-directed American Gangster, which starred Denzel Washington as Lucas.

The movie brought scrutiny of dubious claims in Lucas’ legend, particularly a portrayal of him smuggling drugs in US soldiers’ caskets during the Vietnam War.

As for Lucas’ unquestioned role in supplying potent heroin, he said in 2007 that he regretted doing “some terrible things”.

READ MORE

Trump brands Meghan as ‘nasty’ after critical comments

- Press Association

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for information on crash between lorry and coach on Naas Road

Inflatable ‘tank man’ in Taiwan marks Tiananmen protests

A mostly cloudy day with only the odd brighter spell appearing.

A predominantly cloudy day with only the odd bright or sunny interval appearing.

American GangsterDenzel WashingtonFrank LucasRidley ScottTOPIC:

More in this Section

Lib Dem leadership contender urges reforms as key part of any UK coalition talks

Paris wants ‘Princess Diana Square’ at site of her death

Three German fans charged after attack on Manchester City supporter

Katie Price’s partner appears in court accused of threatening police officer


Lifestyle

Louise O'Neill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »