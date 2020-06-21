News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Drug check in German city sparks attacks on police

Sunday, June 21, 2020 - 03:45 PM

Twenty people were arrested and four police officers injured during a disturbance in the German city of Stuttgart over the weekend.

Several hundred people were involved in the incident when a police drugs search reportedly sparked attacks on officers and vehicles and widespread vandalism of stores in the city centre, according to authorities.

The disturbance happened as groups of people partied outside late on Saturday into Sunday in a central park.

A shop window in Stuttgart following disturbances over the weekend (Christoph Schmidt/dpa via AP)
People attacked storefronts in a nearby shopping street, tearing up paving stones and smashing store windows, according to German public television reports.

Video taken on mobile phones purporting to be of events circulated widely on social media, with police asking witnesses to upload footage that could assist the investigation.

Stuttgart police said 200 officers responded to the incident and that four had been injured.

They said they were investigating to get a clearer picture of what had happened and that they would provide more information later on Sunday.


