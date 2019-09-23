News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Driving ban for ex-cricketer Shane Warne after he admits speeding offence

By Press Association
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 11:01 AM

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has been banned from driving for 12 months after admitting a speeding charge.

The ex-spin bowler admitted breaking a 40mph limit in a hired Jaguar car in Kensington last year, Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

The 50-year-old, who was not in court for the hearing, was clocked at 47mph at 6.29am on a slip road on August 23.

Warne, widely regarded as one of the best bowlers to play the game, had 15 penalty points on his licence at the time for five speeding offences.

He was also ordered to pay a total of £1,845 (€2,090) to the court.

Shane Warne on the golf course (Danny Lawson/PA)
Deputy District Judge Adrian Turner told the court: “The purpose of disqualification is to punish and to protect the public and to deter.

“There are 15 points to take into account together with the three I must impose today.

“Between April 2016 and August last year Warne committed six speeding offences.

“It may well be that none on its own were particularly serious but for points disqualification purposes the triviality of the offences is not to be taken into account.

“A period of 12 months is necessary for the purposes I have mentioned.”

Warne, of Little Venice, west London, was ordered to pay £775 (€878) in costs, fined £900 (€1,019), and must pay a surcharge of £170 (€192.50).

- Press Association

