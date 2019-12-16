News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Driver in UK hurt in car explosion after cigarette ignited air freshener

Driver in UK hurt in car explosion after cigarette ignited air freshener
By Press Association
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 12:18 PM

A motorist suffered minor injuries when air freshener fumes exploded in his car, blowing out his windscreen as well as windows in surrounding buildings.

West Yorkshire Police said the blast in Halifax town centre was caused when the driver used an aerosol can air freshener and then lit a cigarette on Saturday afternoon.

The force said on Facebook: “Shortly after 3pm this afternoon Fountain Street, Halifax, had to be closed due to an exploded aerosol can.”

It was an almighty boom. An aerosol? We watched his windscreen and window glass fall from the sky

The statement said that the car was stationary in traffic when the owner used an air freshener can but did not ventilate his car before lighting his cigarette.

“The fumes exploded and blew out his windscreen, along with some windows at nearby business premises.

“The owner fortunately sustained only minor injuries but this could have been worse.”

The force said: “Please can members of the public be careful and follow guidelines when using air freshener cans?”

One reply to the force’s post said: “It was an almighty boom. An aerosol? We watched his windscreen and window glass fall from the sky.”

Pictures of the black Seat car posted on social media showed it suffered significant damage to its doors, boot and windows.

READ MORE

Average price paid for motor insurance went up 62% in five year period

West Yorkshire Police

More in this Section

France enters new week of strikes over pension changesFrance enters new week of strikes over pension changes

Hong Kong had grimmest year since handover, says Chinese presidentHong Kong had grimmest year since handover, says Chinese president

India citizenship protests intensify after night of violent clashesIndia citizenship protests intensify after night of violent clashes

BBC ‘consciously’ played a part in Labour’s defeat, shadow minister claimsBBC ‘consciously’ played a part in Labour’s defeat, shadow minister claims


Lifestyle

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

We hear a lot about the geese, ducks and swans that arrive here from colder climes for the winter, but much less about smaller birds that come here to escape harsher conditions in northern Europe.Keep an eye out for redwings this winter

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »