News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Drinking coffee could help fight obesity – study

Drinking coffee could help fight obesity – study
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 08:09 AM

Women who drink coffee have less body fat than those who do not, a new study suggests.

Higher coffee consumption was associated with significantly lower total body fat among women, researchers found.

The authors examined data on the body and trunk fat of almost 6,000 US adults aged 20 to 69 and their coffee consumption.

The study, published in The Journal of Nutrition, did not find the same response among men.

But a more specific look at the different age groups revealed that among men, those aged 20-44 who drank two to three cups per day had 1.3% less body fat compared those in the same age bracket who did not consume coffee.

Our research suggests that there may be bioactive compounds in coffee other than caffeine that regulate weight and which could potentially be used as anti-obesity compounds

The link was observed in both caffeinated coffee and decaffeinated coffee among women, but not for men.

A break down of age differences among women found that those aged 20 to 44 who drank two to three cups of coffee a day had lower total body fat and trunk body fat than those who did not drink coffee.

And those aged 45 to 69 who drank four or more cups of coffee had lower total and trunk body fat than those who did not drink coffee.

The authors wrote: “These findings suggest that coffee and/or its effective ingredients could be integrated into a healthy diet strategy to reduce the burden of chronic conditions related to the obesity epidemic.”

Dr Lee Smith, reader in public health at Anglia Ruskin University and senior author of the study, said: “Our research suggests that there may be bioactive compounds in coffee other than caffeine that regulate weight and which could potentially be used as anti-obesity compounds.

“It could be that coffee, or its effective ingredients, could be integrated into a healthy diet strategy to reduce the burden of chronic conditions related to the obesity epidemic.

“It is important to interpret the findings of this study in light of its limitations – the study was at a specific point in time so trends cannot be established. However, we don’t believe that someone’s weight is likely to influence their coffee consumption.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Anglia Ruskin UniversityCoffeeObesityResearchThe Journal of NutritionTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Italy’s German-speaking majority region eases lockdown ahead of rest of countryItaly’s German-speaking majority region eases lockdown ahead of rest of country

In Pictures: Turkey’s children play in the parks after 40 days of lockdownIn Pictures: Turkey’s children play in the parks after 40 days of lockdown

How ‘heat resistant’ corals could help combat devastating effects of bleachingHow ‘heat resistant’ corals could help combat devastating effects of bleaching

Two companies linked to UK coronavirus response hit by cyberattacksTwo companies linked to UK coronavirus response hit by cyberattacks


Lifestyle

A good morning routine can set you up for the day – but where to start? Liz Connor finds out how wellness pros approach it.Start as you mean to go on ... Here's how wellbeing experts start their day

From far-flung cabins to off-grid retreats, these are the great escapes where you can really get away from it all, says Sarah Marshall.If you have secretly enjoyed the lockdown here's how to embrace isolation further on your next holiday

Going green on the ocean blue.Copenhagen set for world’s first ‘parkipelago’ – a network of floating island parks

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 15
  • 24
  • 31
  • 33
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »