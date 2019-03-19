NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Drink-driver caught in act by own dash cam footage after traffic lights crash

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 05:11 PM

A drink-driver in the UK denied crashing into traffic lights even though she was caught in the act on her own dash cam.

Caroline Jeffery initially claimed an unknown man who she met at a Wetherspoons offered to drive her home and then ran from the scene following the collision, police said.

But footage captured from inside her car clearly showed the accident and her climbing out of the driver’s seat afterwards.

It was also caught on CCTV.

The white Volkswagen Golf after the crash (Sussex Police/PA)

Jeffery failed a roadside breath test and was found to be nearly twice the limit after the white Volkswagen Golf crashed in Crowborough, East Sussex, just before 11pm on January 15.

She was arrested and charged with driving with 66mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

The 48-year-old warehouse worker, who lives in the town, later admitted the offence at Worthing Magistrates’ Court and was banned from driving for 18 months.

She was also ordered to pay a £530 fine and costs totalling nearly £800, a Sussex Police spokesman said.

- Press Association

