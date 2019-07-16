News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Drill rapper Unknown T charged with murder

Drill rapper Unknown T charged with murder
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 10:30 PM

Drill rapper Unknown T, real name Daniel Lena, has been charged with murder.

The 19-year-old, from Homerton in east London, was also charged with violent disorder and is due to appear at a magistrates’ court on Thursday July 18.

Two other men, Mohammed Musse and Raman Boreland, both 20, have also been charged with violent disorder, with the latter additionally charged with murder.

The charges are in connection with the death of 20-year-old Steven Narvaez-Jara, who was stabbed at a party in Islington, north London, in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2018.

Steven Narvaez-Jara was stabbed to death (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Steven Narvaez-Jara was stabbed to death (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Narvaez-Jara, from Belvedere in Kent, was found stabbed and pronounced dead at the scene while another man was also found stabbed nearby.

Lena found mainstream success in the summer of 2018 with the track Homerton B, which reached number 48 in the UK charts.

He has collaborated with artists including rapper AJ Tracey, musical collective WSTRN and dance music group Crazy Cousinz.

He was also invited on stage at London’s 20,000-capacity O2 Arena by Drake during the American rapper’s UK tour.

Lena is signed to Island Records, part of Universal Music Group, who declined to comment.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Cruelty to animals is demeaning to all of usLetter to the Editor: Cruelty to animals is demeaning to all of us

Google bans Gemma O'Doherty from holding YouTube accounts over hate speech breachesGoogle bans Gemma O'Doherty from holding YouTube accounts over hate speech breaches

Tributes paid after death of former Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy ByrneTributes paid after death of former Fianna Fáil councillor Tommy Byrne

Billy Porter is first openly gay black man to earn Emmy nod for drama lead actorBilly Porter is first openly gay black man to earn Emmy nod for drama lead actor

DrillUnknown T

More in this Section

Thousands of festival-goers flee fire on Croatian islandThousands of festival-goers flee fire on Croatian island

Two dead as building collapses in MumbaiTwo dead as building collapses in Mumbai

Brexit deadline could be extended, says European Commission candidateBrexit deadline could be extended, says European Commission candidate

EU top job candidate ‘would grant further Brexit extension if necessary’EU top job candidate ‘would grant further Brexit extension if necessary’


Lifestyle

It's hard to build a reputation in gaming, but it can be even harder to keep one.Game Tech: Dragon Quest Builders sequel builds on first outing

Tea dunking is not just for cosy winter evenings. Biscuits are handy in the summer months for picnics or to keep you going on long hikes.Michelle Darmody's tricks for perfect home made biscuits

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »