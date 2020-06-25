DR Congo announces end to second deadliest Ebola outbreak

The Democratic Republic of Congo has marked an official end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years.

But Thursday’s milestone announced in the east of the country was overshadowed by the enormous health challenges still facing the vast African nation: the world’s largest measles epidemic, the rising threat of Covid-19 and another new Ebola outbreak in the north.

Good news🇨🇩🥳 The 2018 – 2020 #Ebola outbreak in Northeastern #DRC is now over! There are thousands of stories of personal sacrifice, kindness & bravery behind the response. Here are just a few👉🏿https://t.co/WBCFRFy7pM pic.twitter.com/u6dNwGOTBx — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) June 25, 2020

The World Health Organisation’s announcement initially was set for April, but another case emerged just three days before the Ebola-free declaration was expected.

That restarted the 42-day period required before such a proclamation can be made.