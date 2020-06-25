News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
DR Congo announces end to second deadliest Ebola outbreak

By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 12:30 PM

The Democratic Republic of Congo has marked an official end to the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history that killed 2,280 people over nearly two years.

But Thursday’s milestone announced in the east of the country was overshadowed by the enormous health challenges still facing the vast African nation: the world’s largest measles epidemic, the rising threat of Covid-19 and another new Ebola outbreak in the north.

The World Health Organisation’s announcement initially was set for April, but another case emerged just three days before the Ebola-free declaration was expected.

That restarted the 42-day period required before such a proclamation can be made.

