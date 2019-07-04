News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Dozens missing as boat with 86 migrants on board capsizes off Tunisia

Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 03:26 PM

A boat carrying 86 migrants from Libya has sunk in the Mediterranean.

Just three people on board survived and 82 are missing, according to the UN migration agency.

The incident off the Tunisian city of Zarzis came a day after a deadly air strike on a Libyan detention centre that killed at least 44 migrants.

Tunisian fishermen came across the sinking boat and were able to pull out four men, but could not find any of the other passengers on the boat, said Lorena Lando, head of the International Organisation for Migration in Tunisia.

One of the four, a man from the Ivory Coast, died and the other three remain in hospital.

Earlier this week, another boat from Libya made it to the Tunisian port of Sfax with 65 people on board.

- PA

More on this topic

Liam Gallagher rejects criticism after Noel accuses him over messages

Pair rescued after jumping into Liffey to save dog

Watch: Taoiseach apologises for comparing Michéal Martin to sinning priest

Hikers climb tree to hide from growling pig that turns out to be passing traffic

TunisiaMigrantsMissing

More in this Section

Brexit Party MEP criticised for comparing Brexit to ‘slaves rising against owners’

Tornado in China kills six people and leaves scores injured

Second UK railway worker killed by train is named

Lawyer who racially abused flight crew found dead after release from prison


Lifestyle

New departure: Landmark JFK terminal transformed into a retro-style hotel

TV's Ben Fogle: Why I want my children to go wild

Independence Day USA: Red, white and blue food to celebrate July 4

Tom Dunne on life after heart surgery

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »