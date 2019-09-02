Dozens missing and deaths reported after blaze on scuba dive boat off California

Some people have died and rescuers were searching for 34 more after a fire broke out aboard a dive boat off the Southern California Coast.

Captain Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department confirmed some deaths to The Daily Beast but said he could not give an exact number.

Five crewmembers sleeping on the top deck of the 75-foot commercial scuba diving vessel were rescued, according to Lieutenant Commander Matthew Kroll of the US Coast Guard.

But he said 34 passengers who were sleeping below deck have not been accounted for.

One of the crew suffered minor injuries.

The Coast Guard has helicopters, small boats and a patrol cutter in the area for a search-and-rescue operation off of Santa Cruz Island, about 90 miles from Los Angeles.

The Ventura County Fire Department said on Twitter that it responded to the fire around 3:30am.

BREAKING NEWS: The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a 75ft boat near Santa Cruz Island. More details will be available later as this operation continues. — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) September 2, 2019

A photo tweeted by the department showing a boat engulfed in flames.

It was not clear how many people were on the boat, but the Coast Guard earlier said that more than 30 people were “in distress”.

- Press Association