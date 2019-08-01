News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Dozens killed in what is believed to have been Houthi rebel attack on military parade in Yemen port city

Dozens killed in what is believed to have been Houthi rebel attack on military parade in Yemen port city
By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 10:19 AM

At least 40 people have been killed and dozens wounded in a missile attack and co-ordinated suicide bombings in the southern port city of Aden, according to officials and witnesses.

A health official said the missile struck a military parade under way in Aden, the temporary seat of the UN-recognised government.

The website of the country’s Houthi rebels quoted spokesman Brigadier General Yehia Sarea as saying the rebels fired a ballistic missile at forces loyal to the United Arab Emirates, a member of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis since 2015.

The parade was taking place in the Breiqa neighbourhood. The official did not give a breakdown for the casualties at the parade but said several commanders were among the casualties.

Abdel Dayem Ahmed, a senior police official, told the Associated Press 11 were killed earlier in the day when an explosives-laden car, a bus and three motorcycles targeted a police station during a morning line-up.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Trump adviser: UK-US trade deal possible ‘overnight’ if open border agreed

More on this topic

At least 5,000 migrants attempting to cross to Saudi Arabia detained in YemenAt least 5,000 migrants attempting to cross to Saudi Arabia detained in Yemen

Yemen Report: 860 children and pregnant women 'left to die without medical access'Yemen Report: 860 children and pregnant women 'left to die without medical access'

Yemen: 'great first step' as aid team granted access to grain siloYemen: 'great first step' as aid team granted access to grain silo

Yemeni combatants agree on first stage of Hodeida pullbackYemeni combatants agree on first stage of Hodeida pullback

AdenTOPIC: Yemen

More in this Section

Cervical cancer patients under stress ‘face higher risk of death’Cervical cancer patients under stress ‘face higher risk of death’

Russian military called in to fight Siberian forest firesRussian military called in to fight Siberian forest fires

Family pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placementFamily pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placement

Second person dies from Ebola in Congo citySecond person dies from Ebola in Congo city


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »