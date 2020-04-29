News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Dozens killed in fire at South Korean construction site

Dozens killed in fire at South Korean construction site
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 12:27 PM

At least 36 people have been killed after one of South Korea’s worst fires in years broke out at a construction site near the capital.

Officials said the death toll could rise because more people were believed to be trapped inside the warehouse that was under construction in Icheon, just south of Seoul.

The blaze erupted early in the afternoon and hundreds of firefighters took several hours to put it out.

Park Soo-jong, an official from the Icheon fire department, said 25 workers were pronounced dead at hospitals and the bodies of 11 others were recovered at the site.

Firefighters prepare to carry an injured worker on a stretcher (Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP)
Firefighters prepare to carry an injured worker on a stretcher (Hong Ki-won/Yonhap via AP)

Ten others are being treated for injuries at nearby hospitals. Officials said about 30 workers managed to escape but at least four were unaccounted for or out of contact.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which was possibly triggered by an explosion while workers were working on an underground level at the site.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for officials to mobilise “all available resources” in the search and rescue operation while Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun visited the site to inspect the efforts.

South Korea, one of Asia’s richest economies, has struggled for decades to improve safety standards and change widespread attitudes that treat safety as subservient to economic progress and convenience.

Icheon was the site of another massive fire in 2008 when 40 workers died at a refrigerated warehouse.

Forty-six people died in 2018 when a fire ripped through a small hospital with no sprinkler systems in the southern city of Miryang.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

South KoreaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

China to hold Congress meeting delayed by coronavirusChina to hold Congress meeting delayed by coronavirus

Coronavirus cases pass million mark in US as states begin lifting restrictionsCoronavirus cases pass million mark in US as states begin lifting restrictions

Norwegian tycoon suspected of killing missing wifeNorwegian tycoon suspected of killing missing wife

Global sales fall at Starbucks as Covid-19 forces store closuresGlobal sales fall at Starbucks as Covid-19 forces store closures


Lifestyle

A new Sci-fi comedy series and a social-distancing edition of Operation Transformation are among today's top picksWednesday's TV Highlights: Clever sci-fi comedy and a socially-distanced Operation Transformation among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »