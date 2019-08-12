News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dozens killed in Burma landslide

By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 09:26 AM

The death toll in a landslide that buried more than a dozen village houses in south-eastern Burma has climbed to 56, an official said.

The landslide hit a village in Paung township on Friday. Zaw Zaw Htoo, a member of parliament from Paung who arrived at the scene over the weekend, said three more bodies were recovered on Monday morning, bringing the death toll to 56.

Rescue operations in Paung township (Myanmar Fire Service Department via AP)
The top official in Mon state, Aye Zan, had visited the site and villagers who were evacuated to a relief camp to escape floods following torrential rains.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that monsoon flooding had displaced more than 7,000 people last week in Mon state. Apart from the landslide in Paung, houses and a school in other townships were washed away, roads were blocked and villages were submerged.

Nearly 12,000 people were displaced in Burma last week alone, bringing the total number of those in evacuation centres to more than 38,000, the UN said.

- Press Association

