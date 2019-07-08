News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Dozens killed as bus crashes off road in India

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 11:05 AM

At least 29 people have been killed after a bus they were travelling in smashed through the boundary wall of an expressway bridge and plunged off the road in northern India.

Most passengers were sleeping when the accident occurred near Agra in Uttar Pradesh, according to a government spokesman.

The bus was on its way to New Delhi from Lucknow, the state capital.

The spokesman said 18 injured passengers were taken to hospital, with six of them in a serious condition.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

“The bus was speeding and the driver probably dozed off,” said a district magistrate.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Mercosur is a raw deal for beef, pig, and poultry farms

You wouldn’t eat a dog... why a cow?

Law should be involved in Trump leak controversy, says Fox

WATCH: Free climber seen scaling London skyscraper The Shard

Bus crashIndia

More in this Section

Exit polls give conservative opposition leader Greek election win

Woman and three children stable following stabbing in north London

Second World War bomb defused in Germany following mass evacuation

MPs to launch fresh bid to block no-deal Brexit in NI Commons vote


Lifestyle

Is a festival any fun without a load of drink?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »