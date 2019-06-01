Dozens injured in explosion at Russian TNT manufacturing plant

An explosion at a Russian TNT manufacturing plant has left 38 people injured.

The blast took place in Dzerzhinsk, 250 miles east of Moscow. The cause has not been determined.

The ministry said four of the injured are in a serious condition.

The blast broke windows in about 200 residences near the plant, according to reports.

Dmitry Krasnov, deputy governor of the region that includes Dzerzhinsk, said earlier on state TV that two people were missing in the blast, although this has not yet been confirmed.

PA