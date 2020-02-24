News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dozens injured as car 'intentionally' drives into crowd in German town

Police and rescue workers stand next to the scene of the accident with a car that is said to have crashed into a carnival parade in Volkmarsen, Germany. Picture:PA
By Press Association
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 05:36 PM

Latest: German police said a man "intentionally" drove a car into a crowd of people in a small German town.

A man intentionally drove a car into a crowd of people watching a Carnival procession, injuring dozens of people including children, police said.

The driver was arrested, but police could not immediately provide details about the man’s motivations for crashing into the Carnival procession in Volksmarsen, 175 miles south-west of Berlin.

“There were several dozen injured, among them some seriously and sadly also children,” police spokesman Henning Hinn said. Some of the injuries were life-threatening, he said.

The crash came amid the height of Germany’s celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

Volkmarsen, which has a population of 7,000, is east of Duesseldorf, near Kassel.

Several injured as car drives into crowd at German carnival

Earlier:

Several people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival procession in Germany, police said.

Northern Hesse police said a large number of police are at the scene in Volkmarsen, about 175 miles south-west of Berlin, and the driver was arrested.

Local media reported at least a dozen injuries, but police could not immediately confirm the information.

Police shut down the area around the crash to allow emergency crews to deal with the crash.

Police said they could not immediately provide further details and urged people not to spread “unconfirmed reports” about the incident, which happened early this afternoon.

Video from the scene showed a silver Mercedes station wagon with local licence plates and its hazard lights blinking on the pavement, while emergency crews walked by.

The regional Frankfurter Rundschau newspaper reported that witnesses said the driver drove around a barrier blocking off traffic from the parade, but that it was not yet clear whether he intentionally headed towards the crowd.

