News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Dozens feared trapped in blazing building in Mumbai

Dozens feared trapped in blazing building in Mumbai
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 02:55 PM

Dozens of people are feared trapped after a fire broke out in a nine-storey building in Mumbai.

The building houses offices of a state-run telephone company in the city, India’s financial capital.

Sixteen fire engines at the site in the Bandra area were trying to douse the fire and had so far evacuated 25 people using hydraulic platforms, fire officer Rohan More said.

Another 25 to 30 people were feared trapped in the building, with the fire and smoke restricted to third and fourth floors, Mr More said.

Television images showed people breaking window panes and waving to fire officers to evacuate them. No casualties were reported.

A woman rescued by fire services told the New Delhi Television news channel that 30 to 40 people were waiting to be evacuated.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In February, 17 people were killed by a fire in a six-storey hotel in New Delhi that started in an unauthorised rooftop kitchen.

- Press Association

READ MORE

150 firefighters bring huge blaze at London shopping centre under control

More on this topic

Friday's Late Late Show line-up has been revealedFriday's Late Late Show line-up has been revealed

Can Percy defy his prep and prove Kelly a genius?Can Percy defy his prep and prove Kelly a genius?

Hijacking of Dubai-bound plane foiled, Bangladesh officials sayHijacking of Dubai-bound plane foiled, Bangladesh officials say

'I no longer feel like an orphan...I'm the happiest person alive': 81-year-old woman who found birth mother'I no longer feel like an orphan...I'm the happiest person alive': 81-year-old woman who found birth mother

India

More in this Section

Labour publishes ‘basic tools’ to help party members target anti-SemitismLabour publishes ‘basic tools’ to help party members target anti-Semitism

Hunt the underdog gets some bite but remains bland compared with BorisHunt the underdog gets some bite but remains bland compared with Boris

Exit polls show Abe’s ruling bloc wins elections in JapanExit polls show Abe’s ruling bloc wins elections in Japan

Lufthansa resumes Cairo flights as British Airways halt continuesLufthansa resumes Cairo flights as British Airways halt continues


Lifestyle

Many of us will have experienced that super friendly cat who seems to love being stoked one minute, only to bite or swipe at us the next.How to stroke a cat, according to science

The band frontman has forayed into the world of seaweed with his best friend Dr Craig Rose. Ella Walker finds out more.Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs: ‘Seaweed ticks all the boxes of sustainability’

We’ve all had that feeling at some stage as we step off fast amusement park ride, or simply spin around for fun; that feeling of dizziness and disorientation and finding it difficult to stay upright. But why do we feel dizzy when we spin?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

Padraic Killeen reviews Epiphany from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway.Epiphany Review: Not a straightforward adaptation of Joyce’s scenario

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »