Dozens feared trapped in blazing building in Mumbai

Dozens of people are feared trapped after a fire broke out in a nine-storey building in Mumbai.

The building houses offices of a state-run telephone company in the city, India’s financial capital.

Sixteen fire engines at the site in the Bandra area were trying to douse the fire and had so far evacuated 25 people using hydraulic platforms, fire officer Rohan More said.

Another 25 to 30 people were feared trapped in the building, with the fire and smoke restricted to third and fourth floors, Mr More said.

Television images showed people breaking window panes and waving to fire officers to evacuate them. No casualties were reported.

A woman rescued by fire services told the New Delhi Television news channel that 30 to 40 people were waiting to be evacuated.

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.

In February, 17 people were killed by a fire in a six-storey hotel in New Delhi that started in an unauthorised rooftop kitchen.

