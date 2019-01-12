NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Dozens feared dead in Nigeria as leaking oil tanker explodes

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 02:10 PM

Many people are feared dead after an oil tanker overturned and exploded in Nigeria while people were scooping up leaking fuel.

Police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo told reporters that 12 people are dead and 22 badly burned in the blast on Friday evening in Odukpani in Cross River state.

Photo via Google Maps

But some residents put the death toll closer to 60.

Witness Richard Johnson said many people were burnt to ashes, leaving little to recover. He said dozens of people had been scooping up fuel and it was unlikely any survived the blast.

Mr Johnson suggested that the blast was caused by an electrical generator brought to the scene to help pump the fuel.

Hundreds of people have died in similar accidents in recent years in Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer.

PA


KEYWORDS

NigeriaExplosion

Related Articles

100 die in Nigeria flooding as toll expected to rise

More in this Section

Air pollution exposure linked to increased risk of miscarriage, study finds

'Several people injured' in Paris bakery explosion, police say

Government shutdown the longest federal closure in US history

Saudi woman fleeing alleged abuse heads for asylum in Canada


Lifestyle

Bake with Michelle Darmody: fruits of the chilli plant

Restaurant Review: Grano Ristorante

A new look for a brand new year

This much I know: Musician Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »