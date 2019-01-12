Dozens feared dead in Nigeria as leaking oil tanker explodes

Many people are feared dead after an oil tanker overturned and exploded in Nigeria while people were scooping up leaking fuel.

Police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo told reporters that 12 people are dead and 22 badly burned in the blast on Friday evening in Odukpani in Cross River state.

Photo via Google Maps

But some residents put the death toll closer to 60.

Witness Richard Johnson said many people were burnt to ashes, leaving little to recover. He said dozens of people had been scooping up fuel and it was unlikely any survived the blast.

Mr Johnson suggested that the blast was caused by an electrical generator brought to the scene to help pump the fuel.

Hundreds of people have died in similar accidents in recent years in Nigeria, Africa's largest oil producer.

PA