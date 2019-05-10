NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dozens feared dead after boat sinks in Mediterranean - reports

Migrants being rescued in a previous incident
Friday, May 10, 2019 - 02:40 PM

Dozens of migrants are feared to be dead after their boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea, according to reports.

It is understood that at least 50 people are believed to have died after the boat went down off the coast of Tunisia.

The bodies of four people who drowned have been recovered so far, a spokesman for the country's defence ministry told AFP news agency.

The boat, which capsized off the coast of Kerkennah, is thought to have left from Zuwara, #Libya, according to the Tunisian Ministry of Defense.

It is understood there are 16 survivors of the accident.

This latest tragedy comes after a recent UN reportrevealed an average of six migrants died crossing the Mediterranean every day last year.

More as we get it...

