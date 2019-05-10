Dozens feared dead after boat sinks in Mediterranean - reports

Dozens of migrants are feared to be dead after their boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea, according to reports.

It is understood that at least 50 people are believed to have died after the boat went down off the coast of Tunisia.

The bodies of four people who drowned have been recovered so far, a spokesman for the country's defence ministry told AFP news agency.

The boat, which capsized off the coast of Kerkennah, is thought to have left from Zuwara, #Libya, according to the Tunisian Ministry of Defense.

It is understood there are 16 survivors of the accident.

Another tragedy in the #Mediterranean: @UNmigration's office in Tunisia reports that at least 50 people have died off the coast of Kerkennah after a boat from #Libya capsized. There are only 16 survivors.#MissingMigrants— Missing Migrants Project (@MissingMigrants) May 10, 2019

This latest tragedy comes after a recent UN reportrevealed an average of six migrants died crossing the Mediterranean every day last year.

