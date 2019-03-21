NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Dozens dead as ferry sinks in Tigris near Mosul

Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 03:07 PM

A ferry overloaded with people celebrating the Kurdish new year has sunk in the Tigris river near the Iraqi city of Mosul, killing at least 45 people, an official said.

Colonel Hussam Khalil, head of the Civil Defence in Nineveh province, said the accident occurred as scores of people were out in the tourist area celebrating Nowruz, which marks the Kurdish new year and the arrival of spring.

Col Khalil said many of the dead were women and children, adding that search operations are still under way.

He said the ferry sank because of a technical problem, and that there were not many boats in the area to rescue people.

"We have pulled out 45 bodies and the number could rise," Col Khalil said.

He added that more than 80 people were on the ferry when the accident occurred.

Another Civil Defence official said 12 people were rescued.

The river's level was high because of a rainy season that brought more precipitation than previous years.

Nowruz, or the Persian new year, dates back to 1700 BC and incorporates Zoroastrian traditions.

It is celebrated across territories that once made up the ancient Persian empire, stretching from the Middle East to Central Asia.

Iraqi forces drove the Islamic State group from Mosul in 2017 after a devastating campaign that left entire neighbourhoods in ruins.

More on this topic

More than 200 mass graves linked to Islamic State terror found in Iraq

Iraqi writer wins book festival award for novel about Baghdad during Gulf War

Iraq’s new president takes office

Iraq shocked by death of Instagram model Tara Fares

More in this Section

Four accused of secretly filming hotel guests in South Korea

Shamima Begum family ‘starts appeal against citizenship decision’

May facing Brexit backlash at home as she heads to Brussels to seek more time

Australia moving 2,000 people from powerful cyclone’s path


Lifestyle

Skinny jeans: The trend that refuses to die

Reaching out: How volunteering can boost your health and happiness

Making babies: What men can do to boost their fertility

VIDEO: Here’s how to do ‘doga’ – aka dog yoga

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »