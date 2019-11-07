Downpours bring flooding misery to the UK

Torrential rain has led to flooded roads and cancelled train services in parts of the north of England.

Residents were evacuated from 35 homes in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, following a mudslide caused by heavy rain, as persistent downpours battered Yorkshire and the north Midlands.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Bank End Close alongside the fire service and Mansfield District Council just before 5pm today following concerns for the safety of people living in the houses.

Sheffield was one of the worst-hit places with a number of roads left impassable to traffic, cars stranded in floodwater and gridlock resulting on many routes. A man wades through a flooded street Sheffield, after torrential rain in the area (Danny Lawson/PA)

Concerns have been raised about the levels of rivers running through the city, with the city council closing Millhouses Park, where a 14-year-old boy was swept to his death in the River Sheaf during the devastating floods in the city in 2007.

The Meadowhall Shopping Centre, which was also flooded in 2007, said its Christmas Live event, was forced to cancel its Christmas Live event which was expected to be attended by thousands of people this evening.

Looks like we might be needing one of these for today’s campaigning! #Rain pic.twitter.com/QmOP7UuUNt — Lilian Greenwood (@LilianGreenwood) November 7, 2019

It said in a statement: “Due to the adverse weather and the subsequent impact on the public transport it is with regret that the Christmas Live event has been cancelled.”

Trams were also stopped short of the complex by the M1 motorway due to “heavy rain putting the Tinsley tram bridge at risk”.

A delivery lorry stuck in flood water at Coston Ford, Leicestershire, after torrential rain in the area.

Rail firm Northern issued “do not travel” advice for passengers using three routes, saying flooding had closed the lines between Sheffield and Gainsborough, Sheffield and Lincoln and Hebden Bridge and Manchester Victoria.

The firm said that roads are also closed in the corresponding areas, meaning “customers should not attempt to travel”.

The UK's Met Office has issued an amber warning for heavy rain until 6am on Friday for an area between Sheffield, Manchester and Bradford.

It has also issued yellow warnings for surrounding regions as it said almost 40mm of rain had fallen in the Sheffield area between midnight and noon on Thursday. (PA Graphics)

Forecaster Craig Snell said it could be that the total hits 100mm by tomorrow morning.

By teatime today, the Environment Agency has issued 61 flood warnings, mainly in the Yorkshire region, and 103 flood alerts.

Further north, concerns were growing in the Calder valley as river levels began to rise today. Precautionary flood barriers were put in place in Mytholmroyd, which was badly hit in the 2015 St Stephen's Day floods.

Chris Wilding, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Heavy rain could lead to surface water and river flooding across parts of northern England today and into tomorrow, particularly in parts of Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, and Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

A car passing through a flooded road in Dore, Derbyshire, today.

“Persistent showers may also bring localised river and surface water flooding to parts of southern England today and tomorrow.

“Our incident rooms are open and we are working closely with local authorities and partners to reduce the risk of flooding. Our field teams are ready to deploy temporary flood barriers to help protect people and property if needed.

“We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”