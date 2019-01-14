NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Doubts raised over Macron letter to quell French yellow vest anger

Monday, January 14, 2019 - 09:32 AM

Yellow vest protesters and political rivals have said a sweeping “letter to the French” from President Emmanuel Macron does not go far enough to quell national anger at his policies.

Mr Macron’s letter explains how he is addressing the movement’s concerns through a “grand debate” in local meetings around the country starting on Tuesday.

The debate will focus on taxes, public services, climate change and democracy.

A woman passes by a mural by street artist PBOY depicting Yellow Vest protestors inspired by a painting by Eugene Delacroix, ‘La Liberte guidant le Peuple’ (AP)

Yellow vest representative Jeremy Clement told BFM television that the letter “settles part of the problem” but does not go far enough to address sinking purchasing power.

Protester Jerome Rodrigues told CNews television that Mr Macron had failed to recognise “the urgency” of concerns of low-income workers and retirees.

Others criticised Mr Macron for ruling out a restoration of France’s wealth tax. Opposition MPs have also attacked the letter.

- Press Association


